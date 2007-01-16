A long way from home

One senior Cisco exec who is pulling up stakes and moving his family to Bangalore, India, told the Associated Press that his mother-in-law asked his wife what she had done to deserve this.

Cisco Chief Globalization Officer Wim Elfrink's relocation is part of Cisco's plan to move 20% of its senior management to a new Globalization Center in Bangalore by 2010, according to the Associated Press.

"The executives will be a mixture of rising stars from San Jose and Bangalore and talent plucked from acquisitions and competitors worldwide," writes the Associated Press.

Would Cisco's plan for a Globalization Center be of much benefit to Cisco customers?