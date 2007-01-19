Energy savings: data center strip show?

Apparently the answer to using less energy in data centers and businesses in general is one that we may have ignored: take off your clothes. At least that's the story out of Chile where the government's Commission for Energy Efficiency this week said its workers will not be required to wear ties or jackets in summer, thus enabling the government to back off on its air conditioning in the summertime. Officials said they hope the private sector will follow suit, so to speak. The notion isn't without its positives. Japan has had success in the past as have other countries. Not sure about this action in the U.S. though because at least here in the Layer 8 offices if some of the folks took off MORE clothes in the summer-time we would have an HR issue.

