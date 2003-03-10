In the course of researching an article, I interviewed a representative from Books24x7, a company I'd never heard of until that time. If you're like me and haven't heard of them, then you should get acquainted. The company offers three categories of books online: ITPro, OfficeEssentials and BusinessPro, each with hundreds of reference books from all the major publishers. I'm trying my hand at Flash coding, something I've been meaning to do for a while, but only recently found some time (or at least trying to make the time.) A quick search on Books24x7 on the term "Flash MX" brought up 14 books that I can read cover-to-cover online. Try doing that at the local bookstore/coffee bar. And they've got every category under the sun from databases to scripting. Annual subscriptions run $399 each for ITPro (the most appropriate for the Network World set) and BusinessPro, and $49 for OfficeEssentials, which covers the basics like how to use Word. Corporate subscriptions are also available. If you use a lot of reference guides to help get your job done, Books24x7 is an excellent resource to have.
Looking for a technical reference book? Turn to Books24x7
