Looking for a technical reference book? Turn to Books24x7

In the course of researching an article, I interviewed a representative from Books24x7, a company I'd never heard of until that time. If you're like me and haven't heard of them, then you should get acquainted. The company offers three categories of books online: ITPro, OfficeEssentials and BusinessPro, each with hundreds of reference books from all the major publishers. I'm trying my hand at Flash coding, something I've been meaning to do for a while, but only recently found some time (or at least trying to make the time.) A quick search on Books24x7 on the term "Flash MX" brought up 14 books that I can read cover-to-cover online. Try doing that at the local bookstore/coffee bar. And they've got every category under the sun from databases to scripting. Annual subscriptions run $399 each for ITPro (the most appropriate for the Network World set) and BusinessPro, and $49 for OfficeEssentials, which covers the basics like how to use Word. Corporate subscriptions are also available. If you use a lot of reference guides to help get your job done, Books24x7 is an excellent resource to have.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.