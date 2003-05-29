Home Data Centers Multimedia Exchange By Jason Meserve, Network World | May 29, 2003 2:30 PM PT Opinion Now that's a beer Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. Related Mary Kay exec says Web site more than a pretty interface Small ComNet soldiers on Blogging for business, Part 1 Video Stress test: Cisco Nexus 9516 data center core switch First place in this year's Big Rock Eddies contest went to this entry. (QuickTime)[Via Dave Barry's Weblog.] Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind. Related: Data Center Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10 You Might Like Sponsored Links INSTANTLY dtSearch® TERABYTES of FILE+EMAIL+DB+WEB DATA; reviews & evals