QuickTime 6.3 supports 3GPP wireless video

Apple today released QuickTime 6.3 featuring support for 3GPP, a standard used for delivering video to wireless devices such as cell phones and PDAs. The addition of 3GPP allows PDA and cell phones users to share media with traditional desktop users and vice versa. Version 6.3 also features automatic streaming transport detection in order to provide a better streaming media experience to end users. QuickTime 6.3 can be downloaded here.

