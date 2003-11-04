New muvee autoProducer

The folks at muvee Technologies have released yet another version of their autoProducer video production software. This fun little application takes video and music clips and automatically splices and dices them together to based on the beat of the music. It's a fun way to put together a video without having to do all the cutting and pasting yourself. Version 3 shipped late last month and features support for still images allowing users to blend their digital pictures in with videos. Also, the muvee has improved integration with popular DVD authoring tools for those that want to burn the finished product to disc. muvee autoProducer 3 is priced at $49.95.

