VCON and WebEx announced a partnership today that will allow users of VCON's IGC 2000 audio conferencing bridge to launch a WebEx conference from the bridge's user interface. The statement from VCON says it "will offer a 4-port WebEx Meeting Center service as an optional module" for the audio bridge but does not provide a date or any pricing information.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.