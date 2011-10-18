Steve Jobs and his gadgets … in LEGO
From the man in mini-figure to the iPad, iPhone, Mac and more
Apple + Jobs + LEGO
With memorial services honoring Steve Jobs set to continue Oct. 19 with a "celebration" of the man's life held on the Apple campus in Cupertino, here's a look at an art form used frequently over the years to celebrate his creations: LEGO.
CREDIT (By Joey Kwok)
iPad
Built by Joe Meno
iPhone and dock
Built by Nick McGlynn
Rotating iPhone dock
Built by Steven Combs
Mac Pro
Designed in Lego Digital Designer 2.0 for MacMod Challenge 2008
Steve and Steve
PodBrix scene set in '72
iPhone LEGO NXT Robot
iPhone-controlled rover built using Mindstorm NXT kit (via Ars Technica)
iPod and buds
LEGO Mac, circa 2003
So famous it has its own Web site
LEGO Macintosh
Slide body goes here.
Apple Store
Created by Texas LEGO User Group, it has products inside. (Via TUAW)
"CubeDude" Steve Jobs
Built by Pixar animator Angus MacLane.
Related:
8 piles of paper replaced by iPads
Next Up: Check out these related slideshows
You Might Like