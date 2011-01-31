Products of the Week
Our round-up of intriguing new products from NEC, TopLayer, LogLogic, among others.
Our round-up of intriguing new products from NEC, NetWitness, TopLayer, among others.
Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow.
Product name: HYDRAstor HS8-3000
Key features: Third generation NEC HYDRAstor offers enhanced flexibility, reduced infrastructure complexity and overhead management as well as a 50% performance increase. More info.
Product: SolarWinds Application Performance Monitor
Key features: SolarWinds Application Performance Monitor is a comprehensive application and server management product that provides visibility into the performance of critical IT services, the underlying application components, the operating system, and the Windows, Unix and Linux server resources on which they run. More info.
Product: K1000 Systems Management Appliance
Key features: Dell KACE K1000 Management Appliance includes support for the latest required Federal Desktop Core Configurations (FDCC) and (SCAP) Scanner to enable organizations to easily audit their systems to ensure compliance with security policies. More info.
Product: BridgeSTOR AOS Appliances for Microsoft DPM
Key features: BridgeSTOR AOS (Application Optimized Storage) for Microsoft DPM (System Center Data Protection Manager) combines data reduction and high performance. Data sent to DPM is compressed and deduplicated both within and across Protection Groups resulting in a capacity reduction of up to 10X. More info.
Product: Spectrum
Key features: The Spectrum appliance, intended to sit at the Internet gateway, monitors and detects suspicious malware or botnet traces providing a profile of threat activity that can be tracked through the enterprise network, used in conjunction with NetWitness NextGen gear. More info.
Product name: IPS 5500 2000ES
Key features: Leveraging Top Layer's 4th-generation IPS architecture, and powered by Tilera's most powerful multicore processor, the new solution delivers proven protection against network security threats in an innovative high-performance, low-power, scalable 10Gigabit Ethernet IPS solution. The new 10GbE IPS solution provides protection against current and future network-borne cyber threats by combining Top Layer's TopResponse threat protection update service, high-performance, purpose-built IPS platforms, and real-time management and reporting capabilities.
Product name: Click2Fix
Key features: Click2Fix, an online file submittal portal, streamlines communication between end-users and IT departments, reduces remediation time, provides faster access to fixed files, and increases productivity for IT departments and end-users. Further pricing: Enterprise-wide pricing is also available for companies greater than 5,000 users. More info.
Product name: Encrypted Email
Key features: Two types of encryption are now offered: Policy-based Encrypted Email: Easily encrypts e-mails based on company-wide rules and policies the customer sets up and manages. With outgoing content filtering, all e-mail content and attachments are automatically scanned to detect whether the message warrants encryption before being sent. No additional software or plug-ins required.
User-level Encrypted Email: Provides end-to-end encryption and helps customers give certain employees or groups additional layers of encryption. Users compose e-mail messages, add any attachments, click the "Secure" button on the plug-in toolbar, set their encryption password, and hit "send." More info .
Product name: LogLogic Compliance Manager 2.0
Key features: Compliance Manager 2.0 provides users with an executive view into an enterprise's compliance posture and drastically reduces time and costs required to meet compliance regulations. Features include custom dashboards and support for multiple compliance regulations. More info.
Product name: Pancetera Unite 2.1
Key features: Improved efficiency with seamless interoperability and storage migration capabilities. Features SmartMotion technology that simplifies the entire process of moving VMs and reduces the time required to copy, move, or replicate your virtual machines from hours to minutes. Features improved efficiency, easy integration with VMware and Microsoft, interoperation and manageability enhancements with IBM TSM, and enhanced deduplication support. More info.
Product name: Platform ISF for Private Cloud
Key features: Platform ISF is next-generation cloud management software to build enterprise private clouds with self-service and automation across virtual, physical and external cloud resources. More info.
Product name: Razor
Key features: The Razor appliance, intended to sit on the network perimeter, monitors for inbound and outbound malware and botnet activity. It can make a copy of all files in order to "detonate" them in a virtual-machine sandboxed area to examine whether there's malicious code and if so, send an alert of a security information management device. More info.
Related story: Security firm "detonates" copies of suspicious files to sniff out malware, botnet attacks
Product name: RSA Authentication Manager Express
Key features: The new RSA Authentication Manager Express offers a unique combination of risk-based and On-demand (SMS) Authentication, delivering the fastest and most convenient multi-factor authentication solution for SMBs. More info .
Product name: SmartDeploy Enterprise
Key features: Hardware-independent imaging solution that reduces the cost, time and IT effort required for OS and application deployment. Upgrades create greater flexibility, easier integration with IT management solutions, more robust customization. More info.
Product name: ASG-becubic 8.0
Key features: ASG-becubic v8.0 is designed for IT professionals to reduce the complexity of managing application portfolios that span mainframe and distributed environments. ASG-becubic helps companies make application portfolio decisions and gain a deep understanding of application components and their relationships. More info.