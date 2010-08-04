Amazing telescopes produce hot space images

Scientists from the Instituto de Astrofisica de Andalucia-CSIC in Spain used the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile and the Gran Telescopio Canarias (GTC) on La Palma, in the Canary Islands, to study activity from the quasar SDSS J0123+00 . Here they found evidence of a collision between galaxies driving intense activity in a highly luminous quasar. Several types of galaxies, known as active galaxies, emit enormous amounts of energy from their central region or nucleus, with the most luminous objects known as quasars. In the case of SDSS J0123+00, one of the most important results is the discovery of an extended, faint nebula of ionized gas around the entire galaxy. The nebula is about six times larger than our own Milky Way Galaxy and is probably made of the debris of the interaction between SDSS J0123+00 and its neighbor, researchers stated.