14 Linux apps that will change how you work

There's no shortage of accounting suites out there. But the best known is proprietary, annoyingly eccentric, and expensive. (You know which application we're talking about.) Even worse? It doesn't run on Linux. So what? Because there's GnuCash.

Not only does this sophisticated accounting solution run on Linux but it is free, open source, and doesn't try to trap you into its peculiar view of how to get the job done. GnuCash offers true double-entry bookkeeping, a checkbook-style register, scheduled transactions, a chart of accounts, customer and vendor tracking, jobs, invoicing, bill payment, and tax and billing terms. But that's just scratching the surface. GnuCash has everything you need to keep the books straight.