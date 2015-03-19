Aussies betting on Microsoft’s new browser

First of all, kudos to Australia for building such a civilized society that citizens are allowed to wager on matters of such little import, namely guessing the name Microsoft will choose for its new Web browser, currently code-named Spartan.

The browser will appear in Windows 10, though reports of a concurrent killing off of Internet Explorer were apparently premature. Looks like they’ll coexist, at least for a time.

As for the wagering in Australia, first reported by a Mashable correspondent there, Spartan is the current favorite (no one said gamblers were particularly creative). Others include unlikely knockoffs such as Windowscape, Firesoft and Google II

My personal favorite?

That would be Dora the Internet Explorer, a true longshot.