CareerBuilder sets its sights on enterprises with new recruitment platform

CareerBuilder has long been known primarily for its namesake jobs-listing site, but on Wednesday the company launched a new recruitment platform that’s aimed squarely at enterprise HR departments.

With components for job distribution, sourcing, workflow, candidate relationship management and data analytics, CareerBuilder1 is delivered as Software as a Service in the cloud and is designed to help companies manage the entire recruitment process.

Current application-tracking systems have not kept pace with shifts in the recruitment landscape toward mobile computing and functionality like CRM and analytics, said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of The Talent Equation.

The result is that many organizations turn to outside tools, leading to a hodgepodge of different products being patched together for recruiting purposes.

“Most enterprises are not happy with their current system,” Ferguson said.

A good analogy is where sales customer relationship management was years ago, before Salesforce made a backbone to tie all the disparate pieces together, he said.

“Recruitment doesn’t really have that solution today,” he added. “We aim to bring together that whole process for recruitment in one place.”

Features in the new platform include the ability for candidates to apply for jobs using a mobile device and to receive notifications when new jobs open up, for instance.

Recruiters, meanwhile, can quickly post to more than 6,000 job boards worldwide as well as automating numerous manual tasks. Data and analytics tools are available to help companies evaluate their talent strategies and compare how well different recruitment sources are paying off.

Recruiters can buy the whole CareerBuilder1 pre-hire platform or purchase components a la carte to integrate with their existing systems. Enterprise platform pricing begins at $30,000 per year.