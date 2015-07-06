Apple's entry level iPhone 6s will likely be 16GB. Here's why.

For years now, one of the chief complaints about the iPhone, aside from battery issues, was that an entry level 16GB model was simply insufficient in today's market. These days, what with high-res photos and size hungry apps, storage is more of a premium commodity than ever before.

The inadequacy of Apple's 16GB iPhone model was made frustratingly clear last year when iOS 8 was released. For many users, iOS 8 was a gargantuan update that was simply too large to download. As a result, many users criticized Apple for valuing a cheaper-to-build device over a more enjoyable user experience.

Looking forward to the iPhone 6s, many have been hoping that 2015 is the year Apple will finally drop the 16GB entry level model and replace it with a 32GB model. Unfortunately, a recent leak of photos purporting to be of internal iPhone 6s components point to the fact that 16GB iPhone models aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Interestingly enough, Apple executive Phil Schiller, during June's WWDC event, was asked head on by John Gruber about Apple's ongoing attachment to the 16GB entry level model. Needless to say, Schiller's remarks seem to indicate that even the iPhone 7 may feature a 16GB entry level model.

When asked to explain Apple's position, Schiller said:

The belief is more and more as we use iCloud services for documents and our photos and videos and music that perhaps the most price-conscious customers are able to live in an environment where they don't need gobs of local storage because these services are lightening the load.

It's not an entirely off-base point of view, especially in light of the recent release of Apple Music. Still, with Apple constantly touting the benefits of taking HD video and high-res photos with the iPhone, not to mention multi-gigabyte app downloads, 16GB remains paltry by any stretch of the imagination.

Schiller also added that the money Apple has been saving with the 16GB model allows the company to invest more heavily in other phone features, such as improving the device's camera.

Again, with nearly $200 billion in the bank, it's not exactly as if Apple needs to be scrounging up resources for product development. Nonetheless, Schiller is clearly espousing Apple's point of view here, which is that 16GB should be fine for most folks who wanna live off the cloud.

The full video of Schiller's talk can be seen below.