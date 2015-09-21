Review: Parallels 11 delivers seamless Windows/Mac integration

If you’re an end user who wants the best-of-both-worlds experience of running Windows on a Mac, or if you’re an IT admin who wants to gain more control over the Macs running on your network, Parallels Desktop 11 for Mac is a great option.

We found the latest version of Parallels is very good and while largely focused on Windows 10, it suits other operating systems virtualization candidates as well. It’s faster, loads and terminates guest VMs more quickly. And it has become pricey, with an annual subscription model that might cause pushback. There are also bones thrown to developers, some of them very useful.