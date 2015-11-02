Vote: What’s the better strategy – HP splitting up or Dell buying EMC?

HP is splitting up while Dell and EMC are coming together. Which move will pan out better?

The two companies are taking dramatically different paths to set themselves up to compete in the fast-moving technology landscape of today.

HP is dividing itself into two businesses starting today; HP Inc. will sell PCs and printers while Hewlett Packard Enterprise will focus on infrastructure sales. Dell, meanwhile, has engineered a $67 billion buyout of EMC, and by extension VMware.

Which strategy do you think has a better shot of working? Vote in our poll, and leave your comments below.

