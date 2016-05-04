Star Wars Day special: "Jedi" jumps in job descriptions since Force Awakens released

JavaScript and Excel and Amazon Web Services Jedi need apply

The Star Wars Day (May the forth...) pitches this week have been mercifully few, but one that did catch my eye was job site Indeed's revelation that the word "Jedi" has increasingly been showing up in job descriptions since the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens debuted in December.

Indeed, which published a blog post today about the history of weird job titles/descriptions, claims to have seen a 328% growth in appearances of "Jedi" either in job titles or descriptions since the movie came out.

A couple of examples:

*Sprint's looking for a retail sales associate: "You are a guide, a guru, a virtual Jedi master of wireless mobility."

*Another firm is looking for "Someone who considers themselves to be an Excel Jedi."

*One company seeks a Site Reliability Engineer: "This person will need to be a Jedi-level AWS engineer, with experience managing production environments in AWS."

*Another asks "Are you a JavaScript Jedi?"

Though as far as we could see, none are actually going to check your lightsaber skills.

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

