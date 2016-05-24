Google taps Caesar’s casino exec to lead enterprise sales

Google is hiring the Chief Commercial Officer of the Caesar’s Entertainment to lead its enterprise sales division.

Recode was the first top report the news of Tariq Shaukat, who also formerly worked at McKinsey, as Google’s newest executive. While at Caesar’s Shaukat oversaw sales, marketing, distribution, analytics, gaming and ecommerce across the company’s hotels, casinos, restaurants and nightlife. Caesar’s is a $9 billion annual revenue company.

The move is just the latest expert Google has attracted to help bolster it’s enterprise sales efforts. Last year Google bought on VMware co-founder Diane Greene (check out InfoWorld’s Q&A with her here). Last year Google recruited former Red Hat CTO Brian Stevens to the Googleplex too.

