Beat the bad guys at their own game with SafeBreach’s simulated cyberattacks

The best way to get experience with most jobs or tasks is to do them. It’s difficult to learn how to drive a car without getting behind the wheel. Soldiers need to face the enemy in order to gain combat experience. And IT administrators have to experience and mitigate attacks to learn how to best defend their networks.

The problem with these scenarios is that they involve a degree of risk. It’s not all that helpful to learn how to counter a cyberattack if the first one you experience puts your company out of business.

That’s where the SafeBreach continuous security validation platform comes in. Deployed as a service, through the cloud or internally, it can show cybersecurity teams exactly where the network vulnerabilities are and how to plug those holes. It can even run wargames so that IT teams can learn the best ways to respond to attacks on their actual networks.

We reviewed SafeBreach with a test network of thousands of virtual clients. There were data servers and clients, with systems configured for business groups like customer service and accounting.