Pandora FMS wins open-source monitoring shootout

Doing more with less remains an ongoing challenge for IT execs. Making sure everything keeps humming along to meet service-level agreements can be challenging for resource-stretched IT departments. For all but the smallest shops, effective monitoring requires tools that provide a meta view of the entire infrastructure with drill-down capabilities.

Open source software provides an attractive alternative to more costly commercial products, but can open source products deliver enterprise-grade results?

To answer this question we tested four open source products: OpenNMS, Pandora FMS, NetXMS and Zabbix. All four have solid user bases and recent updates. Our focus was on ease of installation, management tools and interface and, of course, the monitoring capabilities of each product, agent vs. agent-less, auto-discovery, etc.