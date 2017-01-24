iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Full facial recognition, wireless charging letdown & slick concept video

iPhone 8 (or iPhone X?) security is indeed a touchy subject, though it could become less so if the latest rumors about the next great Apple smartphone prove true.

Say Cheese!

Apple Insider's Mikey Campbell has an excellent piece dissecting the latest research from Apple insider (small "i") and KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says to expect Apple to deliver full-face bio-recognition technology before long on the iPhone.

First up, though, might be a Touch ID replacement based on optical fingerprint reading, technology that won't require an indented button as is the case on current models. Optical fingerprint readers would work with the sort of full-screen OLED display most expect Apple to bring forth with its next slew of iPhones.

Apple Insider cites its own research into patent filings by Apple that do in fact point to the ability to sense fingerprints right through displays "without need for capacitive charge components."

While facial recognition (beyond iris scanning) might be the preferred direction, there still appear to be plenty of hurdles to scale, including creation of some sort of verification database that could open a whole new can of privacy concerns. What's more, a two-step authentication process -- facial recognition plus fingerprint recognition -- is likely going to happen before facial recognition-only.

Speaking of hands-off iPhone technology...

Speculation has been strong that Apple will soon provide wireless charging, possibly based on radio frequency technology from Energous called WattUp that could work across a room.

But as MacRumors reports, citing information from Copperfield Research and going in to some depth on wireless charging approaches, that "Apple will likely go ahead with its in-house inductive charging technology for the iPhone 8." So charging via some sort of mat.

One clue that this could be the case is that the curved glass front and back rumored for the next iPhone would support an inductive approach (using an electromagnetic field) that has been pieced together by some poring over Apple patent filings in recent years.

Getting Serious about Siri

With Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and even Samsung's in-the-works Bixby voice-and-AI-powered digital assistants snapping up headlines, the pressure is on Apple to boost its iOS software and Siri as the iPhone 8 release approaches.

Digitimes expects that happen, as reported by iPhone Hacks. "The company will leverage the technology it gained from the acquisition of Australian startup Turi in August 2016." Exactly what those Siri enhancements will be? We might have to ask Siri (or one of its rivals).

iPhone 8 concept designs of the week

Imran Taylor on Behance.net serves up a slick vision of what the iPhone X could look like, assuming rumors of its classic iPhone 4 design underpinnings are correct. His concept shows a phone with glass front and back, a liquid metal frame, a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display and a smart connector like you'd find on an iPad. Dual 12mp wide angle and telephoto lens cameras supporting 3D picture taking.