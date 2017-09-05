Review: Considering Oracle Linux is a no-brainer if you’re an Oracle shop

Oracle Linux has been around for more than 10 years, but has been gaining market share and the company says it has over 14,000 customers world-wide.
Part of its popularity may be the way it plays well within an Oracle environment and its full support for Red Hat Linux, on which it is based.
This interoperability theme is carried out through its support for the Open Stack tools for building cloud-computing platforms and its support for two different kernels.
