Review: Ubuntu LTS 16.04.02 has a long shelf life

Ubuntu is one of the most popular versions of Linux, with a very substantial market base, especially in the cloud.

The server is friendly to OpenStack, making it desirable to those who want to use it in public and private cloud deployments.

For this review we looked at Ubuntu LTS 16.04.02, a stable release using the Linux 4.4 kernel that is supported for five years. For administrators, this means access to bug fixes when needed, but without the major release updates that may introduce instability in mission-critical operating environments.