Review: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 scales well, supports 3rd-party virtualization

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is a multi-purpose server that has long been popular with Internet Service Providers for various Web-based workloads, but it’s well suited for enterprises as well, and even small businesses.
It’s been developed to focus on providing a platform on which to run mission-critical enterprise applications, partnering with large vendors like SAP, Microsoft and VMware to bring SLES to the enterprise. SLES releases major revisions every three-to-five years, providing enterprises with a long-term stable server platform.
For this review we looked at SLES 12 SP2, which has an online installation tool available to make it easier to customize.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In