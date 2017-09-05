Review: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 SP2 scales well, supports 3rd-party virtualization

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server is a multi-purpose server that has long been popular with Internet Service Providers for various Web-based workloads, but it’s well suited for enterprises as well, and even small businesses.

It’s been developed to focus on providing a platform on which to run mission-critical enterprise applications, partnering with large vendors like SAP, Microsoft and VMware to bring SLES to the enterprise. SLES releases major revisions every three-to-five years, providing enterprises with a long-term stable server platform.

For this review we looked at SLES 12 SP2, which has an online installation tool available to make it easier to customize.