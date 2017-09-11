Why hybrid cloud is the future of enterprise IT

As cloud computing continues to generate a huge amount of buzz and interest over its future, another phenomenon is gaining investor’s and developer’s interest with promises to upend the future of enterprise IT. Hybrid cloud tech, which has only recently come into its own, is increasingly being recognized as the cash-cow of the future. But what exactly is this tech, and is it worth all the hubbub it’s garnered?

A quick look at today’s hybrid cloud tech shows that the attention it’s drawn to itself is entirely warranted; the idea behind it may not be new, but recent advancements in computing have enabled it to truly thrive in the marketplace for the first time, and it could very well be on the verge of redefining modern computing. So what exactly is the future of hybrid cloud, and how close is it to taking off?

A more equitable market

Today’s market, which moves at dizzying paces and seems to churn out innovative new technologies on an almost daily basis, is more equitable in terms of access to technology than ever before. Massive transnational corporations and small, ambitious startups alike have driven the recent explosion of investment in tech largely because, for the first time, they all have equal (or at least more equal) access to advanced computing and large amounts of useful data.

In order to build on this trend and grow even further, tomorrow’s market will need greater computing capabilities. That’s where hybrid cloud computing comes into play; when stating a business, companies which cannot afford the latest, flashiest hardware and software can rely on hybrid solutions to bring them the best and most cost-effective solutions without having to replace their entire IT infrastructure.

Hybrid cloud computing’s real value stems from the extraordinary flexibility it offers to large business enterprises. By embracing hybrid cloud computing, these companies can retain their own private cloud networks but enjoy public cloud services as well, enjoying the best of both worlds at a relatively cheap price.

Creating a vast, well-managed computing environment is one of the greatest challenges facing large companies today. Already, the world’s leading tech innovators have invested billions of dollars in cloud computing solutions, but they’re still hungry for more effective solutions. Catering to these industry giants is where hybrid cloud-based approaches to business will make the most of their money; 10% of enterprises with over 1,000 employees are already planning on spending $10 million or more on cloud computing in 2017 alone, for instance.

Plenty of other trends have attracted investors’ confidence only to fizzle out, however. So what exactly is it that sets hybrid cloud computing apart from other attractive but short-lived IT phenomenon, and how will savvy industry insiders ensure that it’s here to stay?

Meeting the demands of the 21st century

Hybrid cloud computing is much more suited to meet the needs of 21st century business and IT enterprises than its competitors. It’s much greater flexibility, for instance, and consistent ability to offer fast and, equally important, reliable speeds mean it’s hard for companies to say no when considering whether they should adopt a hybrid cloud computing solution to their problems.

Today’s hectic business environment, which seems to pivot ceaselessly and is constantly producing new obstacles that must be tackled, needs the speed and adaptability of hybrid cloud computing to thrive. When a company’s computing demands suddenly spike, for instance, a hybrid cloud solution can rely on cloud bursting to alleviate the pressure on the company’s own private cloud. Similarly, hybrid cloud computing is extraordinarily effective at handling data analytics, which is increasingly becoming a vital part of businesses strategies.

The data analytics market is growing at a mind-boggling pace, and is expected to reach a baffling $203 billion as soon as 2020. As companies move to exploit the power that rest inside of their costumer’s valuable data, hybrid cloud computing will be waiting, ready to be put to work.

Customer’s evolving expectations, too, will pressure large companies to adopt hybrid models when they design their IT infrastructure. Tomorrow’s internet users are going to demand a more seamless transition when going from public to private clouds, and as hybrid solutions become significantly more scalable they’ll be adopted en masse by eager innovators hoping to shake up their respective industries.

The IT specialist of the world’s largest companies will want tools capable of working across multiple cloud platforms, another way in which hybrid cloud computing will help them reshape tomorrow’s networks. The great range of opportunities for hybrid cloud solutions alone guarantees that many will try it, if not for the sole purpose of becoming known as pioneers in a new field.

While hybrid cloud computing solutions aren’t yet ubiquitous, they’ll only grow more common in the next few years. The future belongs to the versatile and the flexible, and the hybrid cloud approach of some of today’s leading tech behemoths shows just how suitable for the 21st century this tech is.

