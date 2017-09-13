How IoT is impacting mobile app development

Innovators of all stripes have tapped into the Internet of Things (IoT) as they develop the best products and services of the 21st century, but few have made as much use of the IoT as today’s mobile app developers have. By exploiting the ubiquity of today’s IoT, mobile app developers are finding hordes of new customers by the day, and show little signs of slowing down their industry’s growth.

So how exactly are these app developers using the IoT to make their jobs easier? What are the common habits of successful developers, and what IoT flukes have they learned to avoid? A quick look at how the IoT and mobile development go hand in hand shows just how far this duo could go in the tech world.

Building a mobile network

Perhaps the most impressive thing about mobile phones today is the extraordinarily rapid pace at which they’ve spread across the globe; Since the early 2000s, mobile phones in general and smart phones in particular have proliferated at a pace which far exceeds most other digital devices, much to the boon of mobile app developers.

The results of mobile phones being present in each person’s pocket has been clear; the average U.S. consumer alone spends upwards to five hours per day on their mobile device, presenting a ripe opportunity for app developers to capitalize on. Given that virtually every moment spent on a mobile phone today is through an app, there’s a huge demand for these services that developers can only fill thanks to the huge cost reductions and efficiency optimization of the Internet of Things.

By making it easier for mobile phones to spread out and connect to one another, the IoT has created huge market-demand for and incentivized even greater investment in mobile phones and the development of apps for them. The same connectivity which drives the IoT has also enabled the world’s greatest developers to network and cooperate with one another more easily than ever before, meaning hubs of innovation are forming across the world’s digital environments.

Building a massive mobile network to generate demand for more mobile apps is only part of how the IoT has enabled greater mobile development, however. The entrepreneur-friendly IoT survives and thrives due to the innovations of the startups which occur within and because of it, and the greatest impact has perhaps been from some companies which understand how to harness the power of the IoT to better push their mobile apps.

Empowering innovative new businesses

Few companies have tied mobile apps and the IoT together as successfully as Uber has. By exploiting the fact that virtually every one of its customers has a smartphone in their pocket, Uber is capable of tracking potential customers and its vast fleet simultaneously, and allows customers to summon a ride with the mere swipe of a finger. As a company, Uber couldn’t succeed without the myriad of data streams constantly pouring information into it from the IoT.

Uber’s great secret to success is in the haste and the special information it offers to customers, only made available by gathering data from all of its apps users. Any company can offer you a taxi service, and others can give you an estimated time of when it may arrive. Only Uber, however, offers such a seamless, easy service that also directly tracks where the nearest driver is, usefully showing you on your phone’s screen how far away your ride is.

Without the IoT to build the foundation for its business, Uber and countless other companies of the 21st century could never have gotten off of the ground. Mobile users love to spend countless hours and dollars on their mobile apps in large part because of how easy and fulfilling they are to use, which is mostly thanks to the seamless connectivity offered by the IoT and today’s networks. Furthermore, it’s also easier to share your favorite apps than ever before; customers and developers starting a business alike spread the ideas and apps which intrigue them on social media like wildfire, meaning the IoT has also created new avenues for advertisers to thrive in, much to the benefit of companies.

As more people acquire digital devices and hook into the IoT, demand for things such as privacy and security have also rapidly grown. Here, mobile app developers have stepped in to ensure consumer’s identities are protected and their data encrypted, meaning the IoT isn’t only freely available, but also secure enough to be trusted and used by the masses.

Few things revolutionized mobile app development more than the spread of devices fostered by the IoT’s creation and proliferation. As the IoT continues to grow, mobile app development is likely to evolve with it as they both contribute to one another’s development for the benefit of users everywhere.

