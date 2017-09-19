Finally: Easy, Remote IT For SMBs

Setting up and managing an IT infrastructure isn’t what most small and mid-sized business owners signed up for when they opened their doors. At least not voluntarily. After all, IT is an intimidating field filled with fragmented components, esoteric expertise, and expensive hardware. That may be why the most powerful network solutions have felt out of reach for small businesses, only approachable by larger enterprises with deeper pockets.

Whether they have the resources or not, though, every business is a digital business in today’s economy. They all rely on a functional IT framework on some scale. And for the 83% of small businesses that don’t have any dedicated IT staff, the ultimate responsibility of running the company network often falls to the person with the most at stake: the business owner. So too do the related concerns of cybersecurity, network reliability, malfunctioning equipment, employee access, and so on.

Many business owners have had to compensate for their lack of IT insight by hiring full-time IT techs or part-time contractors, or, regrettably, annoying their tech-savvy associates. Still, mounting distractions and growing overhead pull focus away from core responsibilities. That constant drag on productivity is a tough pill to take, particularly if technology isn’t a major feature of your business. This isn’t the kind of “disruption” we were promised.

Fortunately, a new tool utilizes the latest advancements in IT and mobile technology to provide a unified, cost-effective IT solution that addresses the issues faced by small businesses. It’s not only leveling the playing field with enterprise-level competitors, it’s putting the playing field anywhere you want.

Gaining Insight

Insight from Netgear is a liberating option for SMB owners who need a boost in resourcefulness, reliability, and restful nights. After a quick, one-touch setup of Insight-managed switches, wireless access points, or network storage this mobile-first framework delivers total control of your network, allowing access, maintenance, and troubleshooting through a smartphone app.

With the user-friendly Insight dashboard, managing the company network is as easy as updating a Facebook profile and can be done from anywhere. The value of reliable remote management can’t be overstated; just ask any overworked business owner after a midnight trip to the office.

Insight-managed devices can be remotely rebooted or updated as needed. And no additional cloud controller, network manager, or PC/server is necessary to complete the ecosystem.

For enhanced security, Insight allows you to segment network traffic for guests and internal users and utilize granular VLAN management. It also lets you manage multiple devices simultaneously and optimize network performance by designating dedicated sub-networks for voice or video. As you add access points to your network—maybe when opening a new location—these productivity boosts will be increasingly linked to the success of your business.

In today’s world of democratized technology, there’s no reason for advanced networking tools to remain in an arcane, unapproachable bubble. They should be available to empower every organization, regardless of size or skill level.

Insight’s intuitive and intelligent reimagining of the user experience marks a revolutionary new approach to small and medium business IT. Finally, a single, simple solution gives you the power to access and adjust your network from anywhere. The future of your business is in your hands, now more than ever.

