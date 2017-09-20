Why chipmakers are taking IoT security Into their own hands

While much of the talk about the Internet of Things today concerns the economic growth and impending social change being fostered by it, IoT investors and enthusiast alike are increasingly turning their attention towards network security. One critical aspect of this security-debate, keeping the microchips which essentially “run” our connected society secure, is getting the much-needed attention it deserves for the first time.

So what exactly are chipmakers doing to keep their products, and the IoT-at-large, secure? Are our networks still vulnerable to the kinds of botnet attacks which rocked the world as recently as a few months ago, and can they even really be secured? A quick dive into the world of chipmakers shows just how seriously today’s top innovators are taking the issue of IoT security.

Ensuring chip security

The microchips which govern our much-beloved IoT devices are offered with extraordinary variety. Some cheaper versions are simple 4 or 8-bit processors, but others, used for more complicated gadgets, are significantly more expensive and advanced. Some simple microchips make your phone work, while other, more complicated ones enable something as complex as a fighter jet to soar. So how do chipmakers ensure that such a vast inventory is secure?

Chipmakers in the EU have already gotten started enhancing their own security. These aspiring microchip companies, which include the likes of Infineon and STMicroelectronics, have decided to start actively working with their governments to ensure security, rather than oppose them on the grounds of being over-regulated.

The companies aim to create a “Trusted IoT” labelling system, among other things, to help guarantee to consumers the chips they’re purchasing are legitimate and secure. These kinds of proactive efforts, which see chipmakers getting out ahead of security issues before they come around to cause business headaches, will only grow in scope as more cyberattacks like last fall’s take place.

Chipmakers are also taking encryption more seriously, especially in light of breaches which expose millions of people’s personal information online, such as the recent Equifax fiasco. As chipmakers come to realize how much more money consumers are willing to pony up for devices which are particularly secure, they’ll come to focus more on IoT-security related endeavors.

Petitioning outside help

The world’s top chipmakers aren’t waiting for anyone to tell them how to secure themselves, but are rather taking actions unilaterally while also petitioning governments to lend them a hand. As more countries like China continue to churn out an astonishing number of chips, western companies are realizing they can’t trust these chips to be as secure as previously thought. In response, they’re ramping up their own efforts, which often include pleas for government assistance.

IoT and microchip security are so important that they often draw the attention (and occasionally the wrath) of today’s biggest politicians. President Trump recently blocked the sale of a U.S. chipmaker to China on the basis of "national security," a move that shows just how seriously today’s leading governments are taking the IoT and its security threats.

Of course, today’s tech giants didn’t get to where they are by waiting for someone else to come along and show them how to do their jobs. While EU companies and legislators are working together to put together a framework of IoT security guidelines, and the US president intervenes in the sales of some chip companies, some in the private sector are carving out their own IoT security pathway.

Massive corporations like Microsoft and Google have recently embarked on quest to develop their own chips that have already been implemented in custom SharePoint development. The move is likely to save them money while also keeping their networks secure. Rather than relying on outsourced chipmaking, many in the US today are turning to domestic development to ensure their chips aren’t compromised.

Making the IoT, and the chips that think of its behalf, more secure is easier said than done, however, and can be quite costly. Increasingly, though, today’s chipmakers and tech behemoths realize that if they’re products don’t offer premium security to consumers, those customers will turn elsewhere for fear that their data may be hacked.

These companies will likely learn from the mistakes of the past, and work with chipmakers to ensure that the gadgets and processors which power them will be much more secure than they previously were. Modern staples like factory-set passwords which are impossible to change, for instance, are quickly being axed in favor of more secure products.

As the IoT and chip industry both continue to grow at staggering speeds, more chipmakers will come to understand the importance of putting security and privacy first. Whether they’re building private-public sector alliances or developing their own, more secure products locally, today’s chipmakers and tech giants are becoming more vigilant in their crusade to make the IoT more secure.

