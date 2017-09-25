Making good use of the files in /proc

The /proc file system first made its way into some Unix operating systems (like Solaris) in the mid-1990’s, promising to give users more and easier access into the kernel and to running processes. It was a very welcome enhancement -- looking and acting like a regular file system, but delivering hooks into the kernel and the ability to treat processes as files. It went well beyond what we could do with ps and other common commands for examining processes and the system they’re running on.

When it first appeared, /proc took a lot of us by surprise. We were used to devices as files, but access to processes as files was new and exciting. In the years since, /proc has become more of a go-to source for process information, but retains an element of mystery because of the incredible detail that it provides.

When you cd over to /proc, the most obvious difference between it and regular file systems is that almost all but a handful of files show up as having a length of 0 – even though you can use commands like cat to extract quite a lot of very useful information from these “empty” files. Some of these files even allow kernel variables to be changed and some can be a bit overwhelming.

There are two broad categories of data available in /proc – process-specific data that resides in a series of directories with names that reflect the process IDs and files that represent the state of the system.

$ cd /proc $ ls 1 1345 16 1788 2172 58 740 dma pagetypeinfo 10 1351 1608 1793 218 59 75 driver partitions ...

Clearly, the numeric entries relate to processes and are directories while the other entries are largely files (some are directories) related to the kernel and the system as a whole.

System data

The system files provide extensive information on the state of the server, some of which is easily accessible using other commands. Using /proc, however, it’s assembled in one location and available using commands like cat and more. Here's an example:

$ cat partitions major minor #blocks name 8 0 78150744 sda 8 1 39061504 sda1 8 2 9765888 sda2 8 3 29322240 sda3

The full collection of files can be used to answer a lot of questions about your system. For example, where is your swap partition?

$ cat swaps Filename Type Size Used Priority /dev/sda2 partition 9765884 129104 -1

What is the load average right now?

$ cat loadavg 0.05 0.01 0.00 1/385 13087

That’s more numbers than you might expect to see when looking at load averages, but here’s what they represent. The three are the usual one-, five- and fifteen-minute run queue sizes – like you would see with uptime and top. The fourth number (1/385) shows both the number of currently runnable kernel processes and threads (before the slash) and the number of kernel scheduling entities that currently exist on the system (after the slash). The fifth field shows the PID of the most recently created process.

Now let's look at uptime.

$ cat uptime 175361.43 348536.36 $ cat uptime 175370.00 348553.47

The unusual numbers from the uptime file represent the total numbers of seconds that the system has been up, In this case, it’s a little more than 48 hours. The second is the number of seconds the system has been idle. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the second number is actually larger than the first. How can the system have spent more time idle than it’s been up? Good question! The answer is that given a quad-core CPU, idle time can theoretically be four times larger than up time.

Now, let's check out the CPU.

$ head cpuinfo processor : 0 vendor_id : GenuineIntel cpu family : 6 model : 15 model name : Intel(R) Core(TM)2 Duo CPU E6550 @ 2.33GHz stepping : 11 microcode : 0xb3 cpu MHz : 2327.664 cache size : 4096 KB physical id : 0

The meminfo file provides details about the system’s memory. It shows how much memory is on the system, how much is free and available, etc.

$ head meminfo MemTotal: 2003388 kB MemFree: 216856 kB MemAvailable: 1044432 kB Buffers: 70276 kB Cached: 750864 kB SwapCached: 6840 kB Active: 704584 kB Inactive: 666552 kB Active(anon): 303332 kB Inactive(anon): 384776 kB

The version file describes the OS in a manner similar to the uname -a command.

$ cat version Linux version 4.4.0-96-generic (buildd@lgw01-10) (gcc version 5.4.0 20160609 (Ubuntu 5.4.0-6ubuntu1~16.04.4) ) #119-Ubuntu SMP Tue Sep 12 14:59:54 UTC 2017

Some of the files will require quite a bit of analysis. We can see information on CPUs and interrupts in the stat file.

$ cat stat cpu 59606 4200 22684 35016622 131487 0 402 0 0 0 cpu0 29575 2500 11597 17535235 39583 0 8 0 0 0 cpu1 30030 1700 11086 17481387 91904 0 394 0 0 0 intr 5320389 60 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 4 0 0 0 112 374 358871 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 512895 957 17 548 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ctxt 12807759 btime 1505998175 processes 13205 procs_running 1 procs_blocked 0 softirq 8145883 11 2931100 35268 513879 356769 0 61865 2885333 0 1361658

The collection of system files covers a wide range of system data. Each is described in the man page for proc (man proc). Some cannot be read except by privileged accounts. Some are directories that contain a series of detailed files.

acpi execdomains kpagecgroup partitions timer_list asound fb kpagecount sched_debug timer_stats buddyinfo filesystems kpageflags schedstat tty bus fs loadavg scsi uptime cgroups interrupts locks self version cmdline iomem mdstat slabinfo version_signature consoles ioports meminfo softirqs vmallocinfo cpuinfo irq misc stat vmstat crypto kallsyms modules swaps zoneinfo devices kcore mounts sys diskstats keys mtrr sysrq-trigger dma key-users net sysvipc driver kmsg pagetypeinfo thread-self

Process data

The files that represent individual processes are stored in /proc/### directories where ### represents the process ID of each running process. As you might suspect, some of these will come and go very quickly, especially on a very busy system.

The comm file shows the command being run. In this case, it’s a script.

$ cd /proc/13325 $ cat comm runme

The cmdline file shows the same information with a little more detail. The example commands below display the content in two ways.

$ cat cmdline /bin/bash./runme$ $ od -bc cmdline 0000000 057 142 151 156 057 142 141 163 150 000 056 057 162 165 156 155 / b i n / b a s h \0 . / r u n m 0000020 145 000 e \0 0000022

The sched file shows process statistics with very precise timing details and information on how the particular process is running, including context switches, blocking, and wait statistics.

$ head sched runme (13325, #threads: 1) ------------------------------------------------------------------- se.exec_start : 176978922.265960 se.vruntime : 121.131898 se.sum_exec_runtime : 4.165772 se.statistics.sum_sleep_runtime : 220026.189448 se.statistics.wait_start : 0.000000 se.statistics.sleep_start : 176978922.265960 se.statistics.block_start : 0.000000 se.statistics.sleep_max : 20017.912123

The status file shows the current process state (sleeping), process and parent process IDs, the UID and GIDs associated with the process.

$ head status Name: runme State: S (sleeping) Tgid: 13325 Ngid: 0 Pid: 13325 PPid: 13274 TracerPid: 0 Uid: 1004 1004 1004 1004 Gid: 1001 1001 1001 1001 FDSize: 256

We can also examine the limits associated with a particular process.

$ cat limits Limit Soft Limit Hard Limit Units Max cpu time unlimited unlimited seconds Max file size unlimited unlimited bytes Max data size unlimited unlimited bytes Max stack size 8388608 unlimited bytes Max core file size 0 unlimited bytes Max resident set unlimited unlimited bytes Max processes 7666 7666 processes Max open files 1024 1048576 files Max locked memory 65536 65536 bytes Max address space unlimited unlimited bytes Max file locks unlimited unlimited locks Max pending signals 7666 7666 signals Max msgqueue size 819200 819200 bytes Max nice priority 0 0 Max realtime priority 0 0 Max realtime timeout unlimited unlimited us

Wrap-Up

There's a lot of data available in /proc that details how the system is running and how individual processes are performing. Some of this information is easy to understand and mimics the output we might see from various commands. Other data is very detailed but allows programmers as well as sysadmins to delve into precise details of how processes are behaving and the system is managing its load.