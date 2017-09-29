5 myths surrounding rugged IoT testing

Today’s tech-hungry consumers and innovative producers wouldn’t be able to enjoy the IoT without all the rugged testing necessary to ensure products can handle the stress they’ll endure daily. Yet while many companies and consumers alike pride themselves on the vitality of their equipment, however, many egregious myths about rugged IoT testing still endure.

So, what are the five common myths that most-often surround rugged IoT testing, and who’s responsible for creating and proliferating these rumors? A quick review below shows some of the nastiest of these myths, and why they should be avoided.

1. Going beyond specification limits if a waste of time

In many test labs, the mainstream logic is that IoT products don’t need to be tested past their specification limits. Consumers won’t really care, the faux-logic insist, and it would be a waste of time and resources to try and push devices past their commercial limits.

The reality, however, is that pushing your tech to the limits can help discover some of its hidden weaknesses, and ensures a more durable product for consumers. Highly accelerated life testing is often used by the wisest investors in this vein, to ensure their tech is up to snuff by determining what levels of stress it can take before breaking.

2. Ditch components, and focus on overall design

Another sordid rumor swirling about is that the individual components of a piece of tech don’t matter when compared to the overall design. The brutal truth is that every part of a gadget is necessary for it to work; only one part malfunctioning is enough to bring the product to a grinding halt.

3. Dust and debris? No problem.

One of the more puzzling yet persistent rumors is that dust and debris testing is useless. No, we’re not talking about smart dust, another IoT phenomenon popular in idealist circles. We’re talking everyday debris that can get into your product, clog up the works, and hinder if not outright halt its functions.

Those hoping to make the most rugged devices shouldn’t forget the smallest challenges that confront them; skip dust and debris testing, and you’ll find yourself regretting it. Smart phones, in particular, which are one of the gadgets with the highest level of demand today, must be rugged enough to survive some pretty harsh conditions.

4. Environmental testing alone is enough

Believe it or not, some actually believe that environmental testing that occurs without simultaneously running the gadget in question is good enough. Dormant hardware that survives in terrible conditions is useless, however – your consumers, wary of rising silver prices, need something that can work when they’re in harsh environments, not just sit there.

5. Software updates can stand in for hardware

Finally, there are even those who believe that the answers to all their problems lies in another software update. Patching your software won’t help anything, however, if the components themselves are incapable of working. Always remember that when it comes to rugged testing, sometimes a physical fix must be made before a product can go to market.

