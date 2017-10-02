REVIEW: Users assess network virtualization software from VMware and Micro Focus

Network virtualization is a process of abstraction that separates the network from its underlying physical hardware, allowing for the customization of network infrastructures through aggregation and provisioning measures. Among the potential benefits of network virtualization are faster provisioning of networks, easier management of networks, and more efficient use of resources.

But what do enterprise users really think about the technology?

According to IT pros in the IT Central Station community, two of the leading network virtualization platforms are VMware NSX and Micro Focus Network Virtualization. Based on these users’ experiences, the most important criteria to consider when choosing a network virtualization solution include scalability, flexibility, and support for in-depth analytics.