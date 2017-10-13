Why smart consumers are key to IoT security

As the IoT reshaped how companies did their business and how consumers purchased their beloved products, it was simultaneously revolutionizing the field of information security. Many IoT observers contend that not enough has been done to keep it secure, however, and today’s experts are increasingly pointing out that one key facet of IoT security is often forgotten: smart consumers.

So how exactly should smart consumers play a role in IoT security, and how can today’s top companies, governments, and IoT-advocates help educate consumers to make better decisions? A brief look at the crucial next step in securing the internet of things shows that creating a generation of smart consumers won’t be easy, but it will certainly be worth the investment.

The foundations of security

Given that the IoT is largely propelled by the millions (and soon, billions) of individual consumers who purchase the gadgets which give it life, it makes perfect sense that those same consumers are the foundations of its security. Today’s IoT consumers already believe in overwhelming numbers that greater security measures need to be built directly into IoT devices; but what about enhancing the security of these consumers themselves?

Research already tells us that nearly half of all consumers are uncertain whether they’re taking appropriate security steps when it comes to their digital devices. In that figure lies the heart of the problem; no matter how much money corporations or governments funnel into IoT security, one customer with an insecure device or a shoddy password could end up crippling an entire system. So how can today’s consumers be better educated when it comes to their digital privacy and security alike?

As consumers expand their digital footprint in the 21st century, it’s critical they’re informed about common-sense data privacy tips at all stages of their education. Even starting awareness campaigns as early as primary schools or high schools, where laptops, tablets, and other digital devices are now used to teach with regularity, can have a positive impact. Outside of the classrooms, companies can do more through their own awareness campaigns in the private sector to teach better data privacy habits as well.

All of the government or private sector sponsored campaigns in the world won’t make a difference, however, if consumers themselves aren’t involved from the get-go.

Preventing the tragedies of tomorrow

Some of the biggest IoT-related data breaches or hacks, such as the massive attack which took place in October of 2016, were accomplished by hijacking everyday devices that reside in the homes of millions of ordinary consumers who have been using the best website builder. Governments can’t possibly hope to involve themselves in the living rooms of each of their citizens, and even the largest of corporations lack the willpower and finances to do so as well; thus, to prevent IoT-crippling attacks like this in the future, a stronger emphasis must be placed on consumer-based security.

Educating consumers on how to avoid common phishing scams, being more transparent about how and why consumer’s data is used, and holding companies which mislead or outright lie about the security credentials of their products are all necessary stepping stones to securing the IoT well into the 21st century. As the IoT continues to bleed over into more consumer categories, the public should be further encouraged and enabled to beef up on their IoT and data-related knowledge; as it is, an astonishingly large amount of people (some 87%!) don’t even know what the IoT stands for.

Creating a more secure IoT will incur significant cost on companies, governments, and individual consumers alike; poorly made, mass produced digital products that come pre-equipped with unchangeable passwords, a common phenomenon due to how cheap they are to produce, should be one of the first things to go, for instance. Consumers won’t put intense hours of study in to determine which products are the most secure, meaning companies have to step up their game and get especially poor products off the shelf themselves.

As more American’s live in “connected homes” and enjoy such wonders as internet-connected refrigerators and thermostats, current glaring shortfalls in IoT security will only become more obvious. If the IoT is to survive and thrive for the foreseeable future, then, action must be taken now to arm the foot soldiers of tomorrow’s security war: its consumers.

