10 of the world's fastest supercomputers

Results of the June 2019 TOP500 ranking of the world’s fastest supercomputers is in, and for the first time each of the top 500 delivering at least 1 petaflop of performance. China has the most systems on the list – 219 – and the U.S. claims five of the top 10. Lenovo tops the list of manufacturers on the list, with 173 systems made by the Chinese company. Intel chips appear in 95.6 percent of the systems on the list. Just one new system joined the top 10, with the other nine having appeared somewhere among the 500 in previous rankings. This slideshow includes a brief description of the top 10 accompanied by photos of the systems.