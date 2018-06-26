10 of the world's fastest supercomputers
10 of the world's fastest supercomputers
The cream of the Top500 supercomputer list in June 2018, these 10 supercomputers are used for modeling the weather, weapons, ocean currents and other physical phenomena. They not only outperform every other machine on the planet, they also demonstrate the technologies your business might use, at a smaller scale, to get the best performance in the least space or using the least energy. [ Read more in-depth about these supercomputers at Supercomputing is becoming super-efficient. ]
10. Cori
Cori is a Cray, a name once synonymous with supercomputing. It belongs to the U.S. Department of Energy and sits in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Cori entered the Top500 list in November 2016 in fifth place, but newer, bigger machines have been pushing it down ever since. It’s built around Intel’s Xeon Phi processors – 9152 of them, for a total of 622,336 cores, with a maximum sustained performance of 14.01 petaflops and a peak performance of 27.88 petaflops.
Strangely for a computer owned by the Department of Energy, Cori is not among the most power efficient out there, delivering a less-than-impressive 3.558 gigaflops per watt.
9. Trinity
Trinity, built by Cray for the U.S. Department of Energy's Los Alamos National Laboratory, received an upgrade in the Summer of 2017, pushing it a few places back up the Top500 list. It entered in 6th place in November 2015, equipped with 18,816 Intel Xeon E5 16-core processors but fell to 10th place over the next two years. In November 2017, with the addition of 9,984 Intel Xeon Phi 68-core processors, it climbed back to 7th place. The upgrade gave it 979,968 cores and maximum sustained performance and peak performance of 14.14 petaflops and 43.90 petaflops, respectively. It slipped back two places in June 2018. It consumes 3.678 gigaflops/watt.
8. Sequoia
Sequoia was the world's most powerful supercomputer in June 2012 but has been sliding down ever since. It belongs to the U.S. Department of Energy and was built by IBM. It uses IBM’s 16-core Power BQC chips with a custom interconnect and has 98,304 processors for a total of 1,572,864 cores, each with 1 gigabyte of RAM. It delivers a maximum sustained performance of 17.17 petaflops and a peak performance of 20.13 petaflops. When it comes to energy efficiency it delivers a middling 2.177 gigaflops/watt.
7. Titan
Titan, belonging to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, was the computer that toppled Sequoia from the top of the charts when it entered the Top500 list in November 2012, but by June 2018 had slid to 7th place. It is made by Cray, and uses Advanced Micro Devices' 16-core Opteron 6274 chips with Nvidia Tesla accelerators. It has a total of 560,640 cores, delivering maximum sustained performance of 17.59 petaflops and peak performance of 27.11 petaflops. Power efficiency of the 2012 Opteron-Tesla combination is on a par with IBM's 2012 Power BQCs, delivering 2.143 gigaflops per watt.
6. Piz Daint
Piz Daint has been climbing up the Top500 supercomputer list since November 2012, when it took 114th place with its 1,504 Intel Xeon E5-2670 processors. Since then its owner, the Swiss National Supercomputing Center, and manufacturer Cray have performed a number of upgrades, that culminated in using Intel Xeon E5-2690v3 processors, each with 12 cores, and Tesla P100 accelerators. A final boost to the number of processors pushed Piz Daint into 3rd place in June 2017, but new competition and a lack of further upgrades saw it slip to 6th place in June 2018. Its 361,760 cores deliver maximum sustained performance of 19.59 petaflops and peak performance of 25.33 petaflops. At 8.622 gigaflops/watt, it’s still the third most efficient machine in the top 10.
5. AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure (ABCI)
Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) is home to the AI Bridging Cloud Infrastructure supercomputer, a new entrant to the Top500 List in June 2018. It was built by Fujitsu using the company’s Primergy CX2550 servers equipped with Xeon Gold processors and Nvidia Tesla V100 accelerators. It delivers a maximum sustained performance of 19.88 petaflops and theoretical peak performance of 32.58 petaflops. It’s the most energy-efficient machine in the top 10, at 12.05 gigaflops/watt.
4. Tianhe-2 (MilkyWay-2)
Tianhe-2 (MilkyWay-2), at the National Super Computer Center in Guangzhou, China, was the world's fastest supercomputer from June 2013 until June 2016, when it was dethroned by another Chinese machine. Following a massive upgrade in late 2017 it was renamed Tianhe-2A – but others were aiming higher, so Tianhe-2A only merits fourth place in June 2018. The upgraded Tianhe-2A has a mix of Intel Xeon E5-2692v2 and Matrix-2000 processors, boosting its core count to almost 5 million, its maximum sustained performance to 61.44 petaflops and its theoretical peak performance to 100.68 petaflops. Its power efficiency has increased from just 1.902 gigaflops per watt to a more respectable 3.325 gigaflops per watt.
3. Sierra
IBM’s Sierra sits in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, alongside Sequoia. It’s built around IBM’s Power9 processors (1,572,480 cores), and is equipped with Nvidia Volta GV100 accelerators (a further 1,382,400 cores). Its power efficiency hasn’t yet been measured, but when it joined the list in June 2018, its maximum sustained performance of 71.61 petaflops and theoretical peak performance of 119.19 petaflops put it at third place, ahead of China’s upgraded Tianhe-2A.
2. Sunway Taihulight
After two years in the top spot, China’s Sunway Taihulight is now in second place. Built at China's National Supercomputing Center in Wuxi, Sunway first appeared on the list in June 2016. It has no accelerator chips, relying instead on 40,960 Sunway 26010 processors, each with 260 cores. They deliver a maximum sustained performance of 93.01 petaflops and a theoretical peak performance of 125.44 petaflops. Power efficiency is a very respectable 6.051 gigaflops/watt.
1. Summit
And here it is, IBM’s Summit, the first U.S computer to lead the Top500 List in four years. Built for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Summit uses the same processor-accelerator combination as third-placed Sierra, but with 2,282,544 Power9 cores and 2,090,880 Nvidia Volta GV100 cores. It has a maximum sustained performance of 122.3 petaflops and a theoretical peak performance of 187.66 petaflops. Its power efficiency rivals that of Japan’s ABCI, at 11.324 gigaflops/watt.