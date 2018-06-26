10 of the world's fastest supercomputers

Cori is a Cray, a name once synonymous with supercomputing. It belongs to the U.S. Department of Energy and sits in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Cori entered the Top500 list in November 2016 in fifth place, but newer, bigger machines have been pushing it down ever since. It’s built around Intel’s Xeon Phi processors – 9152 of them, for a total of 622,336 cores, with a maximum sustained performance of 14.01 petaflops and a peak performance of 27.88 petaflops.

Strangely for a computer owned by the Department of Energy, Cori is not among the most power efficient out there, delivering a less-than-impressive 3.558 gigaflops per watt.