Why we need to rethink transistors for the IoT

Innovators who make their living pioneering the ever-expanding internet of things always have their eyes open to detect trends and flaws before they ever surface in the mainstream. In today’s rapidly changing age, however, few innovators or tech investors have given sufficient attention to the question of the future of transistors as they relate to the IoT, and only the savviest, most forward-thinking analyst are beginning to understand that we need to rethink transistors entirely.

So, what forthcoming changes to the IoT necessitate that we review the fundamental building block of modern electronics, on the back of which we’ve built a digital empire that spans the globe? A review of forthcoming changes to energy consumption show that transistors stand to yet again revolutionize how we work, socialize, and play – and that a failure to rethink them now could seriously cost us in the future.

It’s all about power

When it comes to the IoT, there are few words that are spouted off more often than interconnectivity. The word that should be escaping our lips instead, however, is power. The engine of success that’s driven the IoT to the massive heights its reached today has, more so than anything else, been the efficiency of the transistors that enable the devices we all use every day. Today’s digital devices and services aren’t only data-hungry; they’re also famished for power.

The way that low power transistors are opening up new IoT applications has already been extensively documented, but the industry as a whole still has yet to realize what mammoth changes are coming to our devices and the chips that power them. In but a few years, hyper-efficient transistors the likes of which we can currently only dream about will radically reshape everything we know about electronics, and unleash a new torrential downpouring of innovation.

For example, consider recent transistor designs that, once perfected, could reshape how we consume power and utilize batteries every day. From innovative tech gurus to soccer moms experimenting with their first smart phone, everyone everywhere is sick and tired of having to constantly plug their digital devices in to charge, especially if they’re engaged in a highly-mobile lifestyle. Forthcoming changes to transistors could do away with many of our existing problems, however, and enable us to enjoy devices for days, months, or even years longer than we currently expect.

These changes won’t be slow to arrive, either. Designing and producing cutting-edge transistors remains a booming industry that attracts some of today’s best talent, and the next great era of hardware is infinitely closer than many realize. As the introduction of computers into the workplace and home once revolutionized society but a few decades ago, so too will the pioneering of new and vastly better transistors reshape everything we know about the internet and the hardware we use to access it.

Enabling the IoT of tomorrow

Innovation never occurs in a vacuum, however; no one can expect wondrous transistors to be fitted into every device if they don’t contribute to making that dream a reality. That’s why ongoing experiments that are pushing the limits of what transistors can handle should be praised, and funded more extensively. Everything from smartphones to autonomous vehicles to even deep learning applications stand to be revolutionized by better transistors, but leading researchers will need money and public support to make the innovations of tomorrow happen.

When it comes to technological innovation, many are hesitant to embrace change, scared of what it might bring and uncertain of how forthcoming technologies might help us. As we’ve seen over the past few years alone, however, the IoT’s rapid rise has proved a boon to every member business, including those looking to form an LLC online, and is rapidly enabling us to achieve goals once thought impossible. A new transistor revolution will go a long way towards opening up many doors that are currently shut to us, and will help inspire a new generation of tech-savvy innovators eager to change the world for the better.

The average chip that powers our devices in this day and age needs significantly more power than the chips of yesteryear, and that problem will only grow worse with time. Rather than drown under the torrential downfall of problems associated with greater power usage in a world that’s already struggling to generate enough clean energy for everyone, we should be focusing our efforts on optimizing the performance of transistors to get more out of our chips for a lower cost.

Expensive, energy-hungry hardware doesn’t have to be our future. With the proper investments now and an eager public to back them, transistors that do what we need them to without breaking the energy-bank can become a reality. More than anything else, a rethinking of transistors is needed if the IoT is to continue to grow well into the 21st century.

