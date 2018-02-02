Internet slowdowns might become a thing of the past

A new way of providing the same optical bandwidth optimization as one sees in huge-scale core networks could appear in homes and small businesses.

Internet slowdowns might become a thing of the past
Thinkstock
Related

Internet throughput issues, prevalent in many homes, may become a thing of the past thanks to a new and inexpensive invention that copies how major internet networks perform data links between cities and countries.

Scientists at University College London (UCL) say they’ve figured out how to bring down the cost of highly efficient optical transceivers so that they can be installed en masse around consumer environments.

Related:

Patrick Nelson was editor and publisher of the music industry trade publication Producer Report and has written for a number of technology blogs. Nelson wrote the cult-classic novel Sprawlism.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like