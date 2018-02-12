Novelty to necessity – automation’s impact on enterprise tech

Automation is currently the top priority for almost every technology-driven enterprise this year. Ever wondered why automation is taking center stage in the industry today? Why is it impacting and dominating the tech industry?

New innovations and cutting-edge technologies are creating a massive demand among end users for high quality products and services. These customers are not willing to compromise when it comes to time, quality results. This demand for quick turn arounds and impeccable quality can only be achieved with the help of automation. In fact, enterprise automation is now essential when it comes to meeting increasing consumer demands, while digitally transforming the industry along.

Impact of automation in the digital networking space

Let’s set the more holistic view of automation aside for a moment and take a deeper dive into how it will impact the networking industry in 2018. Today, the majority of industry leaders believe that automating network infrastructure is extremely crucial to stay in business. Network automation is helping enterprises scale up and cut down on their costs exponentially, giving them the bandwidth needed to focus on strategy and innovation. It has revolutionized the way enterprises operate and expanded network infrastructures to function with agility.

Automation is now more of a ‘necessity’ and less of a ‘novelty’

The IT industry has grown to one of the most thriving industries in the world. It has rapidly permeated into all businesses, largely thanks to its ability to flex and change, which has sustained growth over so many years.

Over the years, the IT industry has witnessed innumerable innovations and trends, adapting to each of them to stay ahead of the competition. 2018 is all about recognizing this pressure to stay ahead of the curve and taking automation to the next level.

Whether enterprises need automation is no longer the question. Here is why automation is now a necessity for organizations at large:

1. Automation can help avoid complication

Enterprises are looking for the simplest ways to complete their tasks and to be more productive and cost-efficient while doing them. IT tasks are usually very complicated and cumbersome, carried out by multiple teams. Having many people working on similar tasks without coordination can create confusion, opening the process up to manual errors. The best solution to this is automating workflows as deeply as possible. Enterprises must introduce simple automation tools suitable for their business needs that can help manage and automate existing workflows with minimal manual intervention.

2. Automation does not require a ‘resting phase’

As mentioned, productivity is the key to staying ahead in the industry and accomplishing business growth. Enterprises today cannot afford to lose business revenue due to slip-ups that result in an application outage, even if for only a second.

Automating network infrastructures and workflows is the solution to increasing business productivity. While employees spend limited time at work, automation isn’t constrained by their schedules. It does not require a daily resting phase and it ensures the necessary tasks are being addressed 24/7, helping effective enterprises do more business. While automation might seem to be the best path forward, it is crucial for businesses to understand that no automation solution is fully automated to the point it can be integrated and then ignored. As a best practice, businesses must revamp and check on their automation processes from time to time to ensure they stay on track.

3. Accelerate with automation to explore new businesses avenues

Monotonous and redundant tasks can cause IT professionals to lose interests in their jobs. By automating mundane work processes, not only can enterprises deliver faster results, but they can also help IT professionals complete existing tasks quickly to make way for new business opportunities. The major problem in enterprises today is that they utilize maverick thinkers for operational tasks, instead of giving them the time and space they need to focus on innovation. Automation not only accelerates business productivity, but it also helps businesses leverage human resources to strategize and break creative boundaries. This is a win-win situation for organizations that want to evolve, and for employees who want to accelerate their careers by developing and learning new skills.

4. Upgrade enterprise security with automation

The year 2017 was prone to cyber-attacks and security breaches like “Wannacry” ransomware and “Notpetya,” making security a top priority for enterprises this year. The attackers are becoming smarter by the day and in order to safeguard enterprises from future security attacks, it is extremely crucial to upgrade security measures. The easiest and quickest way to achieve this is through automation. A large number of attacks are due to internal threats and data leakage. By automating security processes, enterprises can control information accessibility internally and secure it externally. They can set up automated alerts and firewalls to make it almost impossible for attackers or hackers to infiltrate their networks. By automating network infrastructures, enterprises can also ensure all security-related operational tasks are automated and have limited or no manual intervention. It is always better to stay on guard than regret later.

Gone are the days when automation was a functionality that only global giants and multi-national companies could afford. Today, automation has become an integral part of all industries, regardless of the size of the enterprise. In fact, automation is forming the roots of futuristic technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. It is no longer a nice-to-have luxury tool, but has transformed into a survival tool for all enterprises.

Automation is and will continue to be looked at as a must-have tool in the IT industry in 2018. It is just a matter of time before it becomes an industry staple.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?