Delivering Best-in-Class Education Technology Without Breaking the Bank

Digital technology is driving fundamental changes in the educational process. As digital devices and the internet become an integral part of students’ lives, schools are finding they must support new learning solutions. Digital learning is a new constant in the school day.

New digital solutions and technologies such as virtual/augmented reality, digital whiteboards, distance learning, personalized learning, artificial intelligence, and gamification are creating new demands on schools’ IT capabilities and infrastructure. And as these and other exciting new technologies come into regular use, many schools find they need to upgrade their server room into an “always-on,” flexible, and cost-efficient data center designed to support 21st century learning.

One of the biggest myths surrounding this change is that a data center supporting a mid-sized or large school system costs an enormous of money and takes years to complete. That thinking is as obsolete as a slide rule.

Moreno Valley Unified School District (MVUSD) in Moreno Valley, California, is an excellent example of a school district that has upgraded to a truly modern data center that can support current and future technology demands. The district’s existing server room had many drawbacks: frequent power outages, space constraints, and high operating costs. (In fact, the facility used for IT equipment was a repurposed bathroom.)

However, many barriers stood in the way of upgrading the school district’s server room. Perhaps the most important was the budget. Like most districts, the expense of designing a new data center that was unique to their needs would cost far more than the district could absorb. Space was also a problem, as there was no vacant space available for a data center. Further, the timeline for building this new facility was much longer than the district wanted.

To meet those challenges, the IT team had to think outside the box. As IT director Aaron Barnett put it, “We knew we needed a proper data center, but we did not have enough space, so we started to explore other options.”

After evaluating alternatives, the district found a solution that would meet the space, time, and budget demands: a prefabricated data center from Schneider Electric. Much like portable classrooms that are used to meet the challenge of a growing number of pupils, the prefabricated Schneider solution meets growing IT demands.

The solution includes IT racks, backup UPS, cooling, power distribution, and fire suppression, with all operational and security activities monitored by StruxureWare, software that tracks the status of the data center infrastructure. With this product, MVUSD was able to solve the space, cost, and time problems that the district and its IT team faced. Once a crane lowered the completed modular data center into place, the data center was soon up and running.

Barnett summed up the success of this approach: “The need to have a data center in a secure location for all your digital resources and connectivity to the internet is crucial, as is continuous uptime. I have a feeling other school districts will come look at our site now. A prefabricated, modular data center is a great solution when you don’t have space — it’s the best option I could imagine.”

