Sorting Through SD-WAN Options

Most enterprises rely on a combination of MPLS and IPsec to implement virtual private networks (VPNs) across the organization’s wide area network (WAN). But the emergence of mobile devices and cloud-based applications, along with enormous growth in data volumes, has them scrambling for more flexible, more cost-effective options. Many expect software-defined network (SDN) technologies, and in particular SD-WANs, to provide the solution, but sorting through all the options can be a challenge.

Backed by venture capital, SD-WAN appliance vendors have been popping up all over the place. But appliance-based point solutions represent somewhat of a do-it-yourself scenario, and it’s important to understand whether they’ll inhibit or enhance what an enterprise can gain from SD-WAN deployment.

“Substantial functionality gaps exist with many well-known SD-WAN vendors/products,” cautions Gartner Research VP Andrew Lerner. “For example, features that are missing from many SD-WAN products include T1/E1 interfaces, integrated 4G/LTE capability, WAN optimization, and even support for IPv6. This will change and vendors are adding these capabilities as we speak, but at this point in time, most vendors don’t have them all.”

To DIY or not DIY, that is the question

Organizations with plenty of technical staff distributed across branch offices and remote locations may find the DIY approach attractive, but those accustomed to service provider management of MPLS connections may find themselves in untested waters.

“The SD-WAN market is in a state of transition, with some products designed for direct deployment by users and others for cooperative use within a carrier network,” writes industry analyst Tom Nolle, president and founder of CIMI Corporation. “If you aren't careful with the network-to-SD-WAN relationship, you could end up with something that just won't work at all.”

The big appeal of SD-WAN is its ability to replace or supplement dedicated WAN connections with more flexible and dynamic connectivity that can utilize public broadband. That’s a formula for faster provisioning and scalability—key requirements of the digital-first enterprise.

Hybrid realities

But the reality is that few enterprises are going to throw out the baby with the bathwater. Those who rely on MPLS for mission-critical connectivity are likely to benefit from an SD-WAN solution that integrates with existing network infrastructure as well as cloud-based services. In these hybrid environments, the role of a service provider is often a crucial element.

FierceTelecom editor Sean Buckley recently reported on AT&T’s growing SD-WAN services: “As an incumbent carrier with a large MPLS and legacy TDM data service base, AT&T not surprisingly agrees with other providers that SD-WAN will exist in a hybrid mode. What this means is that business customers don’t have to strand their existing network investments and can deploy SD-WAN alongside MPLS.”

Buckley wrote that Josh Goodell, VP intelligent edge for AT&T, told attendees at an industry conference that its software is enabling more flexible environments for business customers. “We have been in the SD-WAN business for a long time,” Goodell told those attendees. “We actually have 100,000 deployments under our belt under a static configuration, but this is the first time we have done a dynamic-based architecture.”

AT&T has rolled out multiple SD-WAN options, including network-based, over the top (OTT), static network-based, and static OTT. To learn more about what SD-WAN deployments are best for your organization, check out AT&T’s SD-WAN resource page.