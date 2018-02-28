Huawei and Partners Stride Towards a Fully Connected, Intelligent World

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, Huawei is presenting technologies and solutions for 5G, All-Cloud network, video, and IoT. Huawei will be engaging with industry leaders, sharing its experience and successes, and showcasing leading products and scenario-specific solutions. In particular, it will focus on the three key issues of better connections, better business growth, and better experience. With its carrier customers and partners, the company is helping to build a fully connected, intelligent world.

The intelligent world is here. As they go beyond current boundaries in terms of capabilities, connections, business models, experience, and partnerships, carriers are set to become the cornerstone of a digital transformation market worth US$23 trillion. Huawei delivers ICT infrastructure and smart devices, and will act as a 'rich soil' of information, automation, and intelligence technologies. Within this 'soil,’ partners can grow their content, applications, and even clouds. Together, they can bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Better connections: By building more connections and expanding data pipes, Huawei is enabling industry-wide digitization and helping carriers fully leverage the power of 5G and cloud-network synergy.

Better business growth: Huawei helps carriers dig deeper into their installed base to maximize network value. It also helps carriers develop video and IoT services to enable new business growth.

Better experience: Huawei's digital operation & maintenance solutions enable agile business and intelligent and efficient operations. This helps carriers deliver a Real-time, On-demand, All-online, DIY, and Social (ROADS) experience.

At MWC 2018, Huawei will launch over 20 new products, showcase the results of its work with over 300 partners, host five forums, and share its experience and ideas with the industry. The aim is to jointly embark on the ROADS to a fully-connected, intelligent world.

Huawei Rotating CEO Ken Hu said, "Huawei's presentation at MWC this year has three notable features. First, real experience. We are exploring the industry ourselves, and we have over 300 carriers and partners with us here, showing our cutting-edge technologies and services in action, including 5G, video, and IoT. Second, a focus on business success. We have launched a series of scenario-specific solutions for individuals, homes, and enterprises, including site solutions for all scenarios, high-quality home broadband, and cloud-network synergy. Third, leading products and solutions, including 5G, Intent-driven Network, the AUTIN digital O&M platform, and Dorado18000 flash memory solutions. We look forward to speaking with industry leaders at the Huawei booths to discuss how the industry is to develop."

Huawei will also report its progress with leading global carriers on 5G testing and deployment. It is an active player in the 5G Slicing Alliance, a new industry organization announced at MWC to propel the industry forward. Ken Hu noted, "5G standards and technologies are maturing. As market demand continues to grow, Huawei plans to launch a full range of end-to-end 5G products, including customer premise equipment, to help carriers get a head start on 5G. Huawei will continue to develop new technologies and work with industry partners to develop a 5G ecosystem. The ultimate goal is to build a fully connected, intelligent world."

MWC 2018 runs from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei is showcasing its products and solutions at booth 1J50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1, booth 3130 in Hall 3, and the Innovation City zone in Hall 4. For more information, please visit http://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2018.

