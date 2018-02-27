Delivering “Always-On” Technology to Meet the Demands of Today’s Business

Virtually every small and medium-sized business is now driven by digital technologies. From our phones and PCs to the critical business applications that form the basis of business operations, our workday has become dependent on devices and the systems they are connected to. In addition to supporting employees, our customers and partners are constantly interacting with our systems.

Outages are unacceptable. If our systems go down, business stops. This impacts employees, partners, and customers. And it’s not just an inconvenience; it costs the business money.

Unfortunately, many businesses with 100-1,000 employees are using legacy server rooms or data centers that were built in the days before “always-on” became the requirement. A decade ago, downtime was hidden from customers and partners, and employees could work around a problem, staying somewhat productive. That’s no longer the case. Downtime is a disaster. And in many cases, downtime can result in lost data and corrupt systems, making the cost of recovery even greater. In some industries, data lost during an outage also creates a “compliance event,” which is never “career enhancing” for an IT professional.

What’s the most prevalent reason for these outages? A UPS system failure. A Ponemon study found that it is the cause of 25% of all unplanned outages. Another 11% of unplanned outages are cooling related. Added up, low-quality data center physical infrastructure causes 36% of all downtime! These numbers increase at older data centers that were never designed for today’s demands. The cost of these outages and the business interruption that they cause more than justify investing in a modern, reliable, and efficient data center infrastructure that meets current and future needs.

The good news is that the time and budget dollars required to improve your data center physical infrastructure are far less than they used to be. Years ago, small and mid-sized firms faced the same resource-intensive process for upgrading the data center as the largest enterprises. That’s no longer true. A new generation of modular, pre-built, and pre-tested data center offerings that range from preconfigured rack solutions with cooling and power distribution installed to a prefabricated, free-standing module with all necessary cooling, power, and backup generator technology built-in.

One organization that made this change and is reaping the benefits is the Moreno Valley Unified School District. The MVUSD moved from a server room that actually was a repurposed bathroom into a prefabricated data center that eliminated power outages, unplanned downtime, and gave the district the flexibility to meet any new demands for digital learning systems.

By using a prefab approach, the MVUSD was able to move from the old bathroom quickly and at a lower cost than was the case with other options. For more information on how the MVUSD made the move, watch our video.