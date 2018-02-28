Huawei and Bouygues Telecom Sign 5G Joint Innovation Agreement, with First 5G Network Trial in Bordeaux

Huawei and Bouygues Telecom announced today a joint innovation program to experiment 5G in France. Bouygues Telecom is part of the first operators worldwide to experiment 5G 3GPP in field with Huawei. Bordeaux will be the first city for a 5G network trial, from single site to multi-site coverage.

With the release of industry's first 3GPP-based E2E 5G network system solutions developed by Huawei, the deployment of 5G networks is about to begin. Bouygues Telecom intends to provide ultra-high capacities for data services, greatly improving user experience and continuously maintaining a leading position in telecom network.

Today agreement underlines Bouygues Telecom and Huawei collaboration since 2012 to launch 4G network. In 2014, building-on this partnership, Bouygues Telecom and Huawei jointly tested the first 4G commercial network reaching 1.1Gbps in Western Europe using 4 Carrier Aggregation Technology.

Jean-Paul Arzel, VP Networks for Bouygues Telecom, said: "Bouygues Telecom aims to provide ultimate customer experience. It is our mission to quickly and smoothly evaluate 5G technologies. Today agreement with Huawei is largely based on our past common success. We are proud to continue our strategic partnership with the help of Huawei's 5G network solution".

Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei 5G Product Line: "We are proud of the innovation agreement signed today with Bouygues Telecom. This first 5G trial in Bordeaux marks a key milestone for the expansion of 5G network in France that will support business growth by opening new opportunities".

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better-connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei’s 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

About Bouygues Telecom

As a full-service electronic communications operator, Bouygues Telecom stands out by providing its 17,8 million customers access to the best technology has to offer every day. The quality of its 4G network, its fixed line services and Cloud provide customers with simple solutions, enabling them to fully enjoy their digital lives regardless of their location. Bouygues Telecom is proud of the innovations it has offered to its customers over the last 20 years. Its strategy will remain the same: to offer the best new technology to as many people as possible. #WeLoveTechnology - www.bouyguestelecom.fr