Huawei Unveils AUTIN – A New Digitized Operations Services

Huawei has launched AUTIN, an Operations Consulting and Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for Digitized Operations Services to help operators manage complex hybrid ICT environments. AUTIN delivers AUTomation and INtelligence to modernize and reshape operations for the digital era.

Building on its award-winning Operation Web Services (OWS), Huawei new AUTIN brand is introducing new functionality and machine learning for intelligent operations. AUTIN leverages big data and AI to help operators move from a reactive to more proactive and predictive operations. The solution is vendor and technology agnostic and can manage multiple technologies and services in a constantly changing environment.

Huawei supplied

David Shen, Director of Assurance and Managed Services (AMS) at Huawei, unveiled AUTIN.

AUTIN encompasses the following applications: workforce and service desk management, operations intelligence, fault management and automatic alarm behavior discovery. All come pre-integrated. One unique differentiator of AUTIN is that it enables operational staff to build APPs to automate daily tasks. AUTIN provides access to over 900 APPs which deliver Huawei’s best practices in various areas of operations. AUTIN comes in a flexible configuration that allows operators to select which applications and APPs they need to meet their operational requirements. The full capabilities of AUTIN will be demonstrated at Mobile World Congress.

“AUTIN’s launch marks a new chapter for Huawei,” said David Shen, Director of Assurance and Managed Services (AMS) at Huawei. “Operators can now quickly gain access to our industry leading digital platform and new capabilities such as automation and AI. AUTIN reduces manual work by automating simple and recurring tasks, which increases consistency and allows staff to focus on more important work. It provides actionable insights through real-time analytics and faster fault resolutions through root-cause analysis. AUTIN gives full operational visibility to enable optimization of work order distribution, reduces site visits and improves staff utilization. Our vision is building an ecosystem of Huawei’s partners, third parties, and all industries. Such communities will help us to work together to unlock incredible value through new services and innovations that will benefit everyone in the telecom industry.”

Embodied in AUTIN are Huawei’s accumulated knowledge, experience, innovations and best practices of managing over 160 global operations. AUTIN accelerates the journey for an operator to achieve the goal of becoming a Digital Service Provider. It brings innovative ideas from other industries such as the internet world to help operators evolve from siloed operations with high levels of repetitive manual processes to autonomous operations. This is underpinned by a digital workforce that is reskilled with a new culture and mindset capable of using a digital platform powered by analytics and machine learning.

A study by Ovum notes that over 60% of operators have too many silo OSS systems that make it difficult or impossible to meet the needs of the digital era. Some 70% lack centralized data sources and 60% lack an end-to-end view of operations. According to Analysys Mason, the telecommunications industry is at a major tipping point; as operators embark on important digital transformation initiatives, with NFV/SDN, IoT and 5G still to come, current operational models and economics do not help achieve the benefits of these strategic transformation initiatives. Operators need a future-proof software driven operations model that can not only support today’s physical networks, but also adapt as the infrastructure transitions to hybrid and virtual networks.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to build a better-connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei’s 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world’s population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.google.com/+Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei