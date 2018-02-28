Swisscom and Huawei Sign MoU on NetCity Project

At MWC 2018, Swisscom and Huawei announced they has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on NetCity project, intended to build a world-class, highly reliable, next-generation wireline network infrastructure that can provide customers in Switzerland with innovative products and services.

NetCity, a project developed by Huawei and leading carriers for building the cities of the future, is intended to bring humanity a step closer to achieving a fully-connected, intelligent world by means of constructing a broadband, cloud-based and intelligent network architecture.

The MoU marks an important step toward building a leading position for the two companies in technology, business and social responsibility. Working hand in hand on this project, Swisscom and Huawei will explore new concepts in wireline network deployment, developing innovative solutions that enable "zero-touch operations" for telecom and data center networks and accelerating the application of cloud computing, telemetry, AI, and Big Data on networks.

The agreement for the NetCity project was signed between Swisscom CIO & CTO and member of the group executive board, Heinz Herren and President of Products & Solutions at Huawei, David Wang.

Heinz Herren, CIO & CTO of Swisscom, said “Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecommunications and IT company. As such, we are always on the lookout for new ideas and technologies to help our customers and us move forward. Our collaborative project with Huawei, NetCity will allow us to trial future concepts with an experienced and innovation-driven partner.”

David Wang, President of Products & Solutions at Huawei, said "We are very excited to work with Swisscom on the NetCity project. The Intent-Driven Network we launched at MWC 2018 — featuring intelligence, simplicity, ultra-broadband, security, and openness — is highly aligned with Swisscom's wireline strategy, and we are committed to ensuring that this collaboration with Swisscom is a great success."

About Swisscom

Swisscom, Switzerland’s leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Swisscom’s international activities are concentrated mainly in Italy, where its subsidiary Fastweb is one of the biggest broadband providers. More than 20,000 employees generated sales of CHF 11.7 billion to the end of 2017. Swisscom is one of the most sustainable companies in Switzerland and Europe.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 180,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

