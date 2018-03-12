Customer reviews: Top Remote Access Tools

Businesses love remote access for worker productivity, but supporting and securing remote access can be a challenge.

Here, IT managers in the IT Central Station community review some of the top remote access solutions: LogMeIn Pro, LogMeIn Rescue, Bomgar Remote Support, XenApp, Microsoft Remote Desktop Services, TeamViewer and ConnectWise Control.

LogMeIn Pro

Valuable Features

“LogMeIn allows me to quickly and efficiently assist my users across the United States. The interface is very easy to use. It clearly shows all workstations I have access to. It allows me to set up groups of computers and give limited access to them.”

Real User at a pharma/biotech company

“There is nothing like seeing the problem, when the customer reports a problem. Nothing like seeing that problem in action. When you are on the other end, when you are the customer, when you are trying to talk to, let's say, Dell, or anybody else, then you take LogMeIn, to enable them to look at my computer, and then they know exactly what is going on; then the problem is resolved very quickly.”

VP of Enterprise IT at a financial services firm