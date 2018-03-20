IBM launches private IoT analytics cloud platform

IBM has launched the latest effort to bring the nature of the cloud to the on-premises data center with Cloud Private for Data. It's an integrated data science, engineering and development platform designed to help companies gain insights from data sources such IoT, online commerce, and mobile data.

Cloud Private for Data builds on IBM Cloud Private, a private cloud platform IBM introduced in November that brought Kubernetes into the data center. Cloud Private for Data expands on that greatly, adding IBM Streams for data ingestion, IBM Data Science Experience, Information Analyzer, Information Governance Catalogue, Data Stage, Db2, and Db2 Warehouse. All run on the Kubernetes platform, allowing services to be deployed “in minutes,” IBM claimed, and to scale up or down automatically as needed.

IBM said the solution is meant to provide a data infrastructure layer for AI behind firewalls. In the future, the Cloud Private for Data will run on all clouds, as well as be available in industry-specific solutions for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

“Whether they are aware of it or not, every company is on a journey to AI as the ultimate driver of business transformation,” Rob Thomas, general manager of IBM Analytics, said in a statement. “But for them to get there, they need to put in place an information architecture for collecting, managing, and analyzing their data. With today’s announcements, we are planning to bring the AI destination closer and give access to powerful machine learning and data science technologies that can turn data into game-changing insight.”

IBM debuts Data Science Elite team

Additionally, IBM debuted its Data Science Elite team, a no-charge consultancy to help enterprises in their machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) strategies.

Described as a “global team of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and decision optimization engineers,” the Data Science Elite Team was assembled to help clients with particular use cases. So far, IBM has assigned 30 people to the Data Science Elite Team, but the company plans to expand that to 200 over the next few years.