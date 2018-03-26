Think chip shots, not moon shots, for SD-WANs

Rarely do I have a conversation about networking when the topic of software-defined WANs (SD-WANs) does not come up. It’s far and away the thing that network professionals care most about, even ahead of data center SDNs.

In a data center, enterprises can steer people out of problems as there’s always an abundance of experienced engineers locally available to tackle any issue big or small. That luxury does not exist with the WAN because branch offices can be scattered across the globe and often, the best one can hope for in terms of a local resource is a branch administrator or someone who can check lights or confirm things are plugged in and powered up. Also, for many geographically distributed organizations, the WAN is their business – so having an agile, dynamic WAN that enables applications to perform better is a top priority.

However, the journey toward deploying an SD-WAN may not be obvious. The known end state is somewhat easy to envision: a fully autonomous WAN where applications’ performance is akin to a local LAN; security is integrated into the network; and the network has the same level of agility as something comparable to containers.

Sounds great, but how the heck does one get there? It’s like self-driving cars. The long-term vision is hopping into a car, where there’s no driver, steering wheel or any kind of conventional controls. The passenger simply says, “Take me home” and then gets to work, watching a movie or taking a nap while the car goes off on its merry way, automatically correcting for traffic congestion or other unforeseen issues. Seems simple, but where do we start?

My advice to network professionals has been to think of the journey as a series of chip shots instead of a single monumental moon shot that’s so intimidating that it seems unreachable. This requires thinking of an SD-WAN as a set of smaller tasks, instead of one big project and doing those tasks a step at a time instead of trying to achieve the utopian state overnight.

Here are my top 10 recommended steps on how to proceed: