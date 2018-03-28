IoT could help at-risk seniors

A chain of Ontario-based retirement homes is looking to add sensor bracelets to its Aruba Wi-Fi networks, internet of things devices that will track whether residents are starting to wander away from the facilities so staff can intercept them.

Senior Writer, Network World |

bullseye hospital healhcare
Thinkstock
Related

The internet of things is also, in part, the internet of people, particularly in the plans of an Ontario-based chain of retirement homes and long-term care facilities called Schlegel Villages.

The company, which is based in Kitchener, Ontario, designs its facilities to be less institutional-looking and more friendly, preferring to call them “villages.” But it’s got a problem to deal with, as at-risk seniors can sometimes become confused and attempt to leave.

Related:

Jon covers IoT and wireless networking for Network World.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like