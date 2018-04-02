Ciena Network Insight – Podcast Series

Stay informed with Ciena's Network Insights podcast each month and meet the innovators and thinkers who are building the infrastructure for our future. We'll be looking at system overload of our global networks due to increasing IoT traffic, emerging 4K and 8K video, and VR applications. To keep up and avoid hitting critical mass, networks have to work smarter, not harder.

We’ve reached a pinnacle moment—applications like the Internet of Things, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence have transitioned from a dream to a reality. This requires networks to run more efficiently and be more responsive than ever before. It’s not just about becoming autonomous—the network needs to adapt.

In this podcast, Rebecca Prudhomme, Ciena’s VP of Portfolio Marketing, walks us through the Adaptive Network vision—Ciena’s bold response to users’ voracious appetites for bandwidth—and discusses the opportunity it presents for network providers.

Also, in this episode, Ciena’s Brian Lavallée discusses the transition to 4G and 5G, which is once again expected to dominate the conversation at Mobile World Congress.

