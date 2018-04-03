What’s behind IoT’s growth?

We asked CIOs and IT managers from all industries around the world to find out how they are embracing the Internet of Things. They told us about their plans, concerns, benefits, and the issues they've encountered.

The vast majority have already implemented or are planning to implement IoT projects. Building-related projects involving smart lighting and energy management are the most common, followed by video surveillance and data collection projects.

On the concerns and drawbacks side, device security, an issue addressed by ExtremeControl, swamps all other challenges. Data privacy, fear of rogue control and hijacking, service interruptions, and data integrity are all issues that CIOs face when implementing IoT.

The full survey results, based on 315 responses, are in the infographic below. You can also find the results here.